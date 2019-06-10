Home

Kathryn S. Gaertner

Kathryn Stapf Gaertner age 68 of Murray Hill passed away on June 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with cancer. Predeceased by parents Henry and Kathryn Stapf, siblings Fred Stapf and Carol Kholer. A graduate of St. Paul's School for Girls and Towson University. She was an occupational therapist who worked in home care. She is survived by daughter Dr. Erica Gaertner, sister Gail Smith, several nieces and nephews and dog Vinny Wayne. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the Church of the Redeemer on Friday June 14, 2019 at 3pm, followed by a reception, 5603 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21210. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Kathryn Gaertner to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 10 to June 11, 2019
