|
|
On April 4, 2019, Kathryn Stevens McCourt; beloved wife of the late Charles M. McCourt; devoted mother of Denise Grauer, Karen Henry, Tricia Meehan and the late Kathy Burke and Mary Allison Sturgill; dear sister of the late Altha "Stevie" Holt. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Sunday 3-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Interment private. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019