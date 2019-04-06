Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn McCourt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Stevens McCourt

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kathryn Stevens McCourt Notice
On April 4, 2019, Kathryn Stevens McCourt; beloved wife of the late Charles M. McCourt; devoted mother of Denise Grauer, Karen Henry, Tricia Meehan and the late Kathy Burke and Mary Allison Sturgill; dear sister of the late Altha "Stevie" Holt. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Sunday 3-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Interment private. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now