Kathy Brooks, 72, of Fernandina Beach, FL passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, MD on October 3, 1947 to the late Catherine Furlong Paulus and the late Joseph Paulus. A Summa Cum Laude graduate of Towson State University in 1969, She was Class Valedictorian and received a BS in English and Secondary Education. Prior to moving to Fernandina Beach in 2000, Kathy was a resident of Baltimore, MD where she held numerous teaching positions at Eastern High School, Health Educator for the American Lung Assoc., teacher and Director at Loch Raven United Methodist Preschool and St. Jerome's Head Start Catholic Charities. While on the island, she worked as a teacher at St. Michael's Academy and then as Assistant at Nassau County Volunteer Center.
Kathy also volunteered with many organizations including Amelia Island Sea Turtle Watch, Wild Amelia, Reading Pals of Fernandina Beach, Our Daily Bread, Advisory Board Villa Julie College, Board of Directors Maryland Public Health Administration, and Alumni Association Towson University.
Kathy was an exemplary educator for over 36 years. She truly enjoyed her profession and relished the opportunity to work with so many children. Additionally, Kathy was a voracious reader and photographer, who loved to travel, spend time in nature, and advocate for many social causes.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Brooks, her daughter, Megann and husband, Jeremy; and grandchildren, Everett, Isla and Logan Driver. Kathy was preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley and Robert Paulus of Baltimore, Maryland.
A receiving of friends and family will be held on at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook), Baltimore, MD, 21212. Followed by a Memorial Services to remember and celebrate Kathy's life at 3:00 pm.
The family asks that donations be made in her memory to the National Parks Foundation at 1110 Vermont Avenue, NW, Suite 200, Washington DC 20005, or the Nassau Humane Society at 641 Airport Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020