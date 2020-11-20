1/1
Kathy Elizabeth Robitaille
Kathy Elizabeth Robitaille, age 30, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away at home on November 15, 2020. Born in Madison, Indiana, she was the daughter of George and Penny (Wright) Robitaille. Kathy was a lovely and kind person who had an old soul. A still, deep water that loved animals, (especially her "baby brother" Chico the family dog and Lukas her 20 lb rescue cat), hiking, and scuba diving (she was certified at age 11). She loved dancing and did so with pure joy. It was impossible to watch her without smiling yourself.

Kathy was intuitive and an excellent listener. She used these skills as well as those derived from her degrees as a social worker to help others. She had a gift for seeing through the "noise" and getting to the "core" of discussions for a broad range of subjects. Her sharp and careful wit was a joy for all that were blessed with her presence.

Her family was everything to her and she was everything to them. She is desperately missed. In addition to her parents, Kathy is survived by her sister, Nicole Renee Robitaille; Aunts, uncles and cousins include: Rex and Sharon Wright ; Justin Wright; Nick Page; Ellen Wright, James and Claire Ferandes; Catherine and Charlie Seabring; Amy, Charlie, Christian, Ariana Seabring; Charles and Marilyn Robitaille; Marlow, Brandon, Bowen, Ella, Lily, Crossin Griggs; Chaz and Lauren Robitaille; Marianne and Danny Grady.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home on Saturday November 21 from 11 am. Services will be held at McComas following visitation on Saturday November 21 at noon. These services will also be streamed live at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Interment will take place at the Smith Country Cemetery, Stephenville, Texas.

Contributions may be made to Harford County Humane Society if desired.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
NOV
21
Service
12:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
