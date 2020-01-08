|
|
Kathy Fielder, age 70, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on January 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Palmyra, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mildred (Poorman) Shaffer. Kathy was married to her husband, Edward, for 44 years. She worked for the Harford County Public School System for 39 years, with 38 of those having worked at Churchville Elementary School as a librarian/media specialist. She loved working with children and teaching them to enjoy reading. After retirement, Kathy and Ed started a canning business, Fielder's Choice Delectables. They grew, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and strawberries, which they canned into salsas, hot sauces, jams and jellies that they sold across Harford, Cecil & Baltimore Counties for 8 years. Later, she volunteered as a reader at Church Creek Elementary School. Kathy's greatest gift was her lifetime of service to her family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her husband George Edward Fielder; sons, James Edward Fielder and Christopher Allen (Erica) Fielder; daughter, Jennifer Lynne (Brad) Patterson; granddaughter, Riley Brooke Fielder; sister, Ann (Lou) Stegner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew C. "Andy" Shaffer and sister, Lynn C. Bashore.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm with a memorial service being held at 8 pm.
In memory of Kathy, the family has asked that guests bring a new children's book to be donated to the local elementary schools and charities that she cared so much about.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020