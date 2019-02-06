Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
410-444-4683
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy deBethizy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy S. deBethizy

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kathy S. deBethizy Notice
Kathy S. deBethizy, age 64 of Nottingham on February 4, 2019. Born in Baltimore a daughter of the late Carl Uhrig, Sr. and Louise (Bush) Uhrig; beloved wife of Allen de Bethizy; loving mother of Kristy Fox and husband Shannon of Bel Air and the late Rickey Sumner; dear sister of Jill Fritz of Hampden/Baltimore and the late Carl Uhrig, Jr.; proud grandmother of Alex, Ian and Sophia. She is also lovingly survived by nieces, nephews and friends.Family will receive friends Sunday from 3-4 PM in the family owned Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 7527 Harford Rd, Parkville. A Memorial Service will begin at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers donations are to be directed to the at or 405 Williams Ct, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. Condolences may be placed on www.parkviewfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.