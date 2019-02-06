|
|
Kathy S. deBethizy, age 64 of Nottingham on February 4, 2019. Born in Baltimore a daughter of the late Carl Uhrig, Sr. and Louise (Bush) Uhrig; beloved wife of Allen de Bethizy; loving mother of Kristy Fox and husband Shannon of Bel Air and the late Rickey Sumner; dear sister of Jill Fritz of Hampden/Baltimore and the late Carl Uhrig, Jr.; proud grandmother of Alex, Ian and Sophia. She is also lovingly survived by nieces, nephews and friends.Family will receive friends Sunday from 3-4 PM in the family owned Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 7527 Harford Rd, Parkville. A Memorial Service will begin at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers donations are to be directed to the at or 405 Williams Ct, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. Condolences may be placed on www.parkviewfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2019