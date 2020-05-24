Kay Ebling
On May 20, 2020, Kay Dorothea Ebling (nee Kopp), beloved wife of the late James Henry Ebling, Jr.; devoted mother of James "Rick" Ebling, John "Barry" Ebling and his wife Shirley, and Karen Wasielewski and her husband Ted; loving grandmother of Pat, Chris, Nicole, Jordan, Aaron, Anna, and Jonathan; cherished great grandmother of 11.

Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Baltimore at www.littlesistersofthepoorbaltimore.org/

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
