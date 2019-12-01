|
On November 25, 2019, Kay Julian Dawson (nee Julian); beloved wife of Lawrence Herman Dawson; loving step-mother of Heather Austin Holmes and Tara Austin Scott; dearest sister of Doug Julian, Richard Julian and Ginger Dawson; cherished Aunt of Troy Dawson, Giovanni Julian and Jarrett Julian.
Friends and family may call Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. at 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm; followed by a celebration of life at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or , 217 E Redwood St Suite 1100, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019