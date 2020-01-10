Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keene Gooding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keene Gooding Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keene Gooding Sr. Notice
On January 7th, 2020, Keene Lambert Gooding Sr. (age 98) passed away with his son by his side. Loving husband to the late Dorothy Mae Gooding (nee Horn). Father to the late Keene Lambert Gooding Jr. and his wife Deborah and Steven Craig Gooding and his wife Vera. Grandfather to Kristen and her husband Curt Ciccone, Amy Gooding, Kristopher Gooding and his wife Andrea, Michael Gooding, and Jeffrey Gooding. And great grandfather of 5.

Visitation will be held at Hubbard Funeral Home, Inc. 4107 Wilkens Ave Baltimore, MD 21227, on Sunday January 12th, from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. Services will be held on Monday January 13th at Hubbard Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -