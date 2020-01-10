|
|
On January 7th, 2020, Keene Lambert Gooding Sr. (age 98) passed away with his son by his side. Loving husband to the late Dorothy Mae Gooding (nee Horn). Father to the late Keene Lambert Gooding Jr. and his wife Deborah and Steven Craig Gooding and his wife Vera. Grandfather to Kristen and her husband Curt Ciccone, Amy Gooding, Kristopher Gooding and his wife Andrea, Michael Gooding, and Jeffrey Gooding. And great grandfather of 5.
Visitation will be held at Hubbard Funeral Home, Inc. 4107 Wilkens Ave Baltimore, MD 21227, on Sunday January 12th, from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. Services will be held on Monday January 13th at Hubbard Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020