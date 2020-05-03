On April 30, 2020 Keith A. Kelly; beloved husband of the late Alice M. Kelly; devoted father of the late Lawrence K. Kelly and his late wife Nancy, Michael K. Kelly and his wife Anne "Nancy", Anne L. "Nancy" Lehner and her late husband John, Robert G. Kelly and his wife Margaret; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.