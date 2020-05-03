Keith A. Kelly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 30, 2020 Keith A. Kelly; beloved husband of the late Alice M. Kelly; devoted father of the late Lawrence K. Kelly and his late wife Nancy, Michael K. Kelly and his wife Anne "Nancy", Anne L. "Nancy" Lehner and her late husband John, Robert G. Kelly and his wife Margaret; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved