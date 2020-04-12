|
|
Keith Eric Reitz of Catonsville, MD passed from this Earth on April 3, 2020 at the age of 48. He leaves to mourn his loving children, Chelsey and Brandon Reitz, grandson Jameson Pratt, wife Monica Reitz (Hansford), mother Catherine Bezold and stepfather Lawrence Bezold, stepmother Sue Reitz, brother Ernest M. Reitz (Dr. Yvonne Tanner-Reitz), sister Christine Hartge (Richard), stepdaughters Makayla Hansford and Aideen Scott, nieces Julia Hartge, Kendall and Haley Reitz, and a host of stepsiblings and relatives. Preceded in death by his father, Frederick Ernest Reitz.
Known for his gregarious laugh and love of the Baltimore Ravens, classic Cadillacs, and family, Eric proudly served the USMC from 1991-1995 and the Army Reserves from 1997-2002.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date due to coronavirus restrictions, and facilitated by Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020