|
|
On March 15, 2020, Keith Francis Chelton beloved husband of the late Doris M. Chelton (nee Trainor) devoted father of Sharlene Chelton Vogel (Bruce) and the late Rev. Ronald Keith Chelton; loving grandfather of Brad Chelton (Charity), Jessica Luken (Todd), Nicole Vogel Hunsicker (Adam), Andrew Chelton (Stephanie), Michael Vogel and Rebecca Vogel Bulster (Chris); loving great grandfather of Alyssa Chelton, Brooks Luken, Carson Hunsicker, Brady Chelton, Michael Bulster, Brody Hunsicker, Stella Luken, Olivia Bulster, Charles Bulster and Calvin Chelton.
Services and interment are private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to ; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105 or the Humane Society of Baltimore County; 1601 Nicodemus Road; Reisterstown, MD 21136 or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation; 383 Main Ave. 5th floor; Norwalk, CT 06851.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020