Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
3911 Sweet Air Rd
Phoenix, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
3911 Sweet Air Rd
Phoenix, MD
View Map
Keith L. Straley Notice
On July 22, 2019, survived by his loving wife Susan J. (nee Nickol), beloved sons Jeffrey (Debra Watson), Timothy (Rebecca) and Craig (Peggy), adoring grandchildren Nicole Straley, Elizabeth Pritchard (Adam), Heather, Gracelia, Alexandra, Sam and Georgia Straley, and cherished brother Gary (Ruth).

Friends may call on Monday August 5, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3911 Sweet Air Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM at the church. Interment at Highview Memorial Gardens, 3433 Fallston Rd, Fallston, MD 21047. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Johns Hopkins University, c/o Funds for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 5500 North Broadway, 7th Floor, Suite 724A, Baltimore, MD 21205, note/memo line indicating "In Memory of Keith Straley to benefit the Parkinson's Disease Divisional Fund, Dept of Neurology" or https://secure.jhu.edu/form/neuro.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019
