On Oct 19 2020 Keith Charles Towns passed away at his home. He was the son of the late Harold Towns and Joyce (Seal) Towns and the twin brother of the late Kenneth Lee Towns.



He is survived by brothers Brian and Dennis Towns as well as sister in law Laurie Towns and nephews



Scott, Nick, Chris and niece Brooke.



A small remembrance will be held November 22nd from 11:00 until 3:00 at Patapsco State Park, Avalon area, outdoor pavilion # 104, 5120 South Street Halethorpe MD 21227.



Friends are invited to stop by to say hello and can also take a hike or skip some stones on the river where Keith liked to go fishing.



