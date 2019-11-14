|
Kenneth "Ken" B. Levin, 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in San Benito, Texas. Ken was born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 5, 1931. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Selma Oscheroff Levin and Irvin Levin; son, Keith Levin; daughter, Rachel J. Frances; brother, Jay Levin and wife, Etta; and sister, Phyllis Strauss and her husband, Leon Strauss. Ken is survived by his wife, Judy Bluestein Levin; and his former wives, Sally Levin and Barbara Harris Isaacs; daughters, Susan L. White; Anne D. Levin; Gail B. Levin; Terri L. Owens and husband, Doug A. Owens; Lori A. Riley; Nanci R. Levin; and son, Herschel B. Levin, and life partner, Marlaina Vela. Ken is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The burial was held on Nov. 12 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019