On March 20, 2019, Kenneth A. Pressman, beloved husband of Carolyn E. Pressman (nee Goldsmith); devoted father of Robyn (Andrew) Godsick and Wendy Pressman; dear brother of Susan (Howard) Rubenstein; adored son of the late Lillian and Jack Pressman; loving grandfather of Brett and Morgan Godsick.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 24, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 1 Gristmill Court #602 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2019