Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Pressman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Pressman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kenneth A. Pressman Notice
On March 20, 2019, Kenneth A. Pressman, beloved husband of Carolyn E. Pressman (nee Goldsmith); devoted father of Robyn (Andrew) Godsick and Wendy Pressman; dear brother of Susan (Howard) Rubenstein; adored son of the late Lillian and Jack Pressman; loving grandfather of Brett and Morgan Godsick.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 24, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 1 Gristmill Court #602 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now