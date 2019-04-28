Home

Kenneth A. Ramsay, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday April 12th surrounded by his wife and son. He was a loving brother to Allen, Carolyn, and Barbara. He embraced life and work with passion, dedication, and pride. He enjoyed simple things in life - music, gardening, visits to the beach, and the company of friends and family. He was always willing to make the time for others. A celebration of Ken's life will be held in Clarksville, MD on Saturday May 11 with Military Honors.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
