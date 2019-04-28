Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Bauer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Bauer

Notice Condolences Flowers Kenneth Stanley Bauer Jr AKA "Stork", age 54, tragically passed away on April 18th 2019, as a result of a drunk driver while riding home from work on his motorcycle. He is survived by wife, Katie, his children, Jillian (21), Paige (18), Trey (16), brothers Eric and Andy. Ken was born on October 7th 1964 in Baltimore, MD to Kenneth Stanley Bauer Sr and Florence Patrick Bauer, who preceded him in death. He grew up as the oldest of three brothers in Linthicum, MD while attending Saint Alphonsus Elementary School, playing sports for the Linthicum Ferndale Youth Athletic Association and swimming for Andover Pool.Ken attended Mount Saint Joseph High School in Irvington, MD where he excelled in both art and science and found a passion for punk rock music. Upon graduation, Ken attended the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) and pursued Biochemistry. In 1986, Ken followed his passion of punk rock music and picked up a bass guitar for the first time in his life. Ken and his best friend, Jeffrey "Guppy" Caplin, formed the band Bazooka Joe as his tolerant parents let the band practice loudly in the basement. Bazooka Joe added Jose "Joe Joe" Lombardo to their group and released the album Two Thirds in 1989, which received a heavy playing rotation on 89.7 FM. As the band continued to develop, they released a second album, Imbalance, in 1991 which gained local popularity and the band developed a following as far reaching as Hungary. Ken continued his education and earned his Bachelor's of Science in Pharmacy degree in 1989 at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Ken then attended the University of Pittsburgh where he attained his PharmD in 1993. Upon graduating Ken married his first wife, Jocelyn, and in 1998 they gave birth to the first of 3 beautiful children while earning his PhD in Clinical Pharmaceutical Sciences and completing a post doctorate fellowship at the National Cancer Institute. During this time, Ken became an avid Raven's fan, buying season tickets and becoming the Raven's Roost #4 president. For Ken, his kids were always his top priority. His fondest memories included taking them to Orioles' games, sports and dance practices, yearly vacations to Ocean City, MD and celebrating each child's 5th birthday at Walt Disney World.Ken joined the University of Maryland Pharmacy faculty in 2000 as an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) and was promoted to Associate Professor in 2006. As a member and one-time Director of PPS's former Clinical Pharmacology Unit, Ken's research expertise included pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling as well as clinical pharmacology research, which included adhering to regulatory guidelines and preparation of reports to support IND and NDA submissions. His primary research interest was in the general field of clinical pharmacology with a focus on anti-cancer agents. He collaborated on research with the University of Maryland's Greenebaum Cancer Center and played an integral role in many landmark studies. Ken joined the faculty at the LECOM School of Pharmacy in 2014. While at LECOM, he was a Professor of Pharmacy Practice and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Director of Curriculum. He taught in a plethora of courses throughout the didactic curriculum, was a preceptor for advanced pharmacy practice experiences in academia and continued to pursue passion for research, which he was a strong advocate for among faculty and fostered among students. He was a mentor for many of his colleagues and an admirable advisor for many students.Throughout his professional career, Ken was a well-respected teacher, teaching classes in physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, therapeutics, clinical pharmacokinetics, pharmacy practice, and pharmacy practice laboratory. He also served as faculty advisor for both the University of Maryland and LECOM's Phi Delta Chi chapters. Faculty, staff, and students all admired Ken's gentle nature, sense of humor, knowledge and expertise, and he was considered a role model to all. Ken was regarded as a wonderful colleague and professor who brought laughter and kindness to everything he did, along with a great understanding of pharmacokinetics and a talent to teach it at every level. In 2009, while attending a charity fundraising event, Ken unknowingly met the women who would go on to become his best friend and the love of his life. Bonding over their love of motorcycles, Ken and Katie's relationship blossomed from a friendship into a romance. Spending few days apart, Ken and Katie would ride together with their BBG friends. Ken and Katie also shared a love of cooking and traveling, taking cruises to Cozumel and Grand Cayman. When Ken moved to Florida to be closer to his kids, Ken made it a priority to have Katie near him and Katie moved south. His time in Florida with Katie were some of the happiest days of his life. Realizing that Katie was the women he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, he married her on January 28th 2019. Ken was loved by all who knew him. He was taken from this world too soon and will be deeply missed by the thousands of lives he impacted over the years, and by his cherished family who feel his loss even more so profoundly. Ken Bauer was caring, generous and sensitive to a fault, and funny and serious at the same time. His kindness and love ¬¬will forever resonate among us.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the DePaul Program student development at Mt St Joseph High School in Ken's honor. The DePaul program provides support to students who are identified as needing extra help to excel at the high school level and advance to college. Checks can be sent to Mount Saint Joseph High School 4403 Frederick Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229 or online at www.msjnet.edu/giving under the general endowment fund. 