McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Kenneth Bryan Coffman, age 92, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on August 20, 2019. Kenneth is survived by son, Charles A. Coffman of Panama City, FL; daughter, Theresa A. Coffman of Forest Hill, MD; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Proceeded in death by his wife, Astrid Coffman and brother Robert Coffman.Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:30-6:30 pm followed by services at 6:30 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Little Falls Friends Meeting House, 719 Old Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
