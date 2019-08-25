|
Kenneth Bryan Coffman, age 92, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on August 20, 2019. Kenneth is survived by son, Charles A. Coffman of Panama City, FL; daughter, Theresa A. Coffman of Forest Hill, MD; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Proceeded in death by his wife, Astrid Coffman and brother Robert Coffman.Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:30-6:30 pm followed by services at 6:30 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Little Falls Friends Meeting House, 719 Old Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019