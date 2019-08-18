Home

John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 263-4422
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1301 William Street
Glen Burnie, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1301 William Street
Glen Burnie, MD
View Map
Kenneth C. Stitz Notice
Ken passed away at home on August 9, 2019 from ALS. He was 82 years old. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Rose and daughter Patricia Kelly Sauers. He is survived by daughters, Kim Wiley (Todd) of Pasadena and Robin Gasiorowski (Craig) of Severn.

A gathering for friends and family will be on Saturday, August 31 at 2pm followed by a comforting memorial program at 3pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1301 William Street Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Online condolences may be made at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
