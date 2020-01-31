|
|
Kenneth Charles Romagna, age 80, of Fallston, MD suddenly passed away on January 23, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Anna (Linz) Romagna. Ken was a salesman and branch manager for the A. B. Dick Company for 35 years. He enjoyed working on his corvette and his true passion was his 2nd home in Myrtle Beach. He enjoyed many years of boating but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, they were his heart.
Ken is survived by his wife of 58 years Jean Romagna and daughters Cheryl M (Paul) Massarelli, Barbara J (James) Cropper, Shelley L. (Gregory) Young; grandchildren, Christopher P. Massarelli, Austin M. Young, Ryan N. Massarelli and Autumn M. Young, and sister Anita M Cox.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2-4 pm with a Memorial Service following at 4 pm.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020