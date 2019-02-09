Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
8212 Philadelphia Rd.
Rosedale, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
8212 Philadelphia Rd.
Rosedale, MD
Kenneth Cope Deily Sr.

Kenneth Cope Deily Sr. Notice
On February 7, 2019, Kenneth Cope Deily, Sr.; beloved husband of Marjorie Malloy Deily; devoted father of Kenneth Cope Deily, Jr and fiance Jeanene Lynn Stone and Janet Rene Marszalek and husband Joseph Robert; loving grandfather of Jessica Lynn Deily, Katherine Grace Marszalek and Ethan Daniel Marszalek.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8212 Philadelphia Rd., Rosedale MD 21237, with a visitation at Church from 10-11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The B&O Railroad Museum, Development Office, 901 W. Pratt St., Baltimore MD 21223. On-line condolences may be left @
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
