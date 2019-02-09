|
On February 7, 2019, Kenneth Cope Deily, Sr.; beloved husband of Marjorie Malloy Deily; devoted father of Kenneth Cope Deily, Jr and fiance Jeanene Lynn Stone and Janet Rene Marszalek and husband Joseph Robert; loving grandfather of Jessica Lynn Deily, Katherine Grace Marszalek and Ethan Daniel Marszalek.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8212 Philadelphia Rd., Rosedale MD 21237, with a visitation at Church from 10-11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The B&O Railroad Museum, Development Office, 901 W. Pratt St., Baltimore MD 21223. On-line condolences may be left @
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2019