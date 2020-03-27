Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
More Obituaries for Kenneth Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Evans


1945 - 2020
Kenneth Evans Notice
Kenneth Evans, age 74, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on March 19, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Leonard and Evelyn and husband of Norma Evans. In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by his daughter Stephanie and granddaughter Keirstan. His sisters Carolyn Caswell, Kathy Wines (James W. Jr.), and brother Leonard Evans. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed woodworking, watching sports and spending time with Mimi.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother David John Evans.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 555 W. Towsontown Blvd., Towson, MD 21204.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020
