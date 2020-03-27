|
|
Kenneth Evans, age 74, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on March 19, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Leonard and Evelyn and husband of Norma Evans. In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by his daughter Stephanie and granddaughter Keirstan. His sisters Carolyn Caswell, Kathy Wines (James W. Jr.), and brother Leonard Evans. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed woodworking, watching sports and spending time with Mimi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother David John Evans.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 555 W. Towsontown Blvd., Towson, MD 21204.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020