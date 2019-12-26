|
|
On December 14, 2019, Kenneth F. Kittelberger died peacefully at the Walter Reed Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Marie Kittelberger; his children and their spouses: Dr. Keith Kittelberger (Reah), Kathryn Green, and Kelly Capo; grandchildren: Kyle Kittelberger, Jessica Kittelberger, Rachel Green, Dana Green, Kaitlyn Salapong, Michael Salapong, and Mark Anthony (Alli): great-grandchildren, Nathan and Dustin Anthony. He is also survived by one sister and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Thursday, January 2 from 6-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10am, on Friday, January 3 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Columbia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transatlantic Council, Boy Scouts of America, USAG Brussels, Unit 28100, Box 24, APO, AE 09714.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 26, 2019