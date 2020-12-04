Kenneth "Ken" Franklin Kapple, age 83, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on November 30, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Louis Gunther and Madeline (Kapple) Crim and husband of 57 years to Beatrice Ann (Shenk) Kapple. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and of the Maryland Air National Guard. He worked at the Air Force Academy Planetarium and was a Civil Service Technician with the Air National Guard for 25 years, where he retired. He was a member of the Harford County Stamp Club and the Harford Artists' Association. He was an avid stamp collector-Philatelist, an artist and he enjoyed painting in acrylics and watercolors. He loved his daughters, always saying "they are the best he ever had", since they were very generous and helpful to their parents. Ken was an animal lover and has always been extremely pleasant, kind and always there for his family.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly A. Kapple-Muir and her husband Chuck and Kelly D. Bittner and her husband Stephen; grandchildren, Kenneth "Kent", Lauren and Colt Muir, Jesse Partoza, Jr., and Rachel and Gregory Bittner; two great-grandchildren, Hunter Wimer and Willow Muir.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 8 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Salvation Army, 300 Seneca Ave, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
