1/1
Kenneth Franklin "Ken" Kapple
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Ken" Franklin Kapple, age 83, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on November 30, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Louis Gunther and Madeline (Kapple) Crim and husband of 57 years to Beatrice Ann (Shenk) Kapple. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and of the Maryland Air National Guard. He worked at the Air Force Academy Planetarium and was a Civil Service Technician with the Air National Guard for 25 years, where he retired. He was a member of the Harford County Stamp Club and the Harford Artists' Association. He was an avid stamp collector-Philatelist, an artist and he enjoyed painting in acrylics and watercolors. He loved his daughters, always saying "they are the best he ever had", since they were very generous and helpful to their parents. Ken was an animal lover and has always been extremely pleasant, kind and always there for his family.

In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly A. Kapple-Muir and her husband Chuck and Kelly D. Bittner and her husband Stephen; grandchildren, Kenneth "Kent", Lauren and Colt Muir, Jesse Partoza, Jr., and Rachel and Gregory Bittner; two great-grandchildren, Hunter Wimer and Willow Muir.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 8 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Salvation Army, 300 Seneca Ave, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Service
10:30 AM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I worked with Ken my 21 years in the MDANG as a traditional guardsman. Honestly, I never heard him raise his voice when he was angry. He never let anything, or anyone rile him. I wish all of us were like that.

Gregory D Stec
Served In Military Together
December 2, 2020
I had the privilege of living next door to Ken for 35 yrs. He was always friendly, caring, helpful and never had a cross word to say about anyone. I couldn’t have asked for a kinder neighbor and will miss our many chats. Rest In Peace my friend.
Jean Barnes
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved