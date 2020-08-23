1/1
Kenneth Gillman Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Gillman Hopkins, 82, of Crisfield, MD, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Baltimore on May 26, 1939, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Blanche Oldham Hopkins.He served in the US Coast Guard from 1955-1959 and worked at Longshoreman in Baltimore through the 1960's and 1970's. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Helen Feehley Hopkins; children, Kenneth Hopkins/Jeanna, Kelly Hopkins, Kris Hopkins/Karen, Kasey Rodriguez/Miguel, and Kimberly Mrohs/Doug; step-brother, Jay Waldron; sisters-in-law, Anne Feehley and Dee Feehley; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; his good friend, Charlie Kidd; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to an ASPCA or Humane Society. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved