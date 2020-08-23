Kenneth Gillman Hopkins, 82, of Crisfield, MD, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Baltimore on May 26, 1939, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Blanche Oldham Hopkins.He served in the US Coast Guard from 1955-1959 and worked at Longshoreman in Baltimore through the 1960's and 1970's. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Helen Feehley Hopkins; children, Kenneth Hopkins/Jeanna, Kelly Hopkins, Kris Hopkins/Karen, Kasey Rodriguez/Miguel, and Kimberly Mrohs/Doug; step-brother, Jay Waldron; sisters-in-law, Anne Feehley and Dee Feehley; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; his good friend, Charlie Kidd; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to an ASPCA or Humane Society. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com