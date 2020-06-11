On June 1, 2020, Kenneth Gordon "Ken" Haneisen passed away at the age of 91 at Loch Raven Veterans Hospice, Baltimore, Maryland. He died of complications from Alzheimer's disease and Congestive Heart Failure. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Ellen Harrison, and son-in-law, Howard "Chip" Harrison, who were his primary caregivers in the last years of his life. He has five grandchildren, Howard "Tighe" Harrison V (engaged to Caroline Arnold of Ellicott City), Madelyn "Lyndsay" Harrison, Charles "Drew" Harrison, Kenneth "Brent " Harrison, and Hope Harrison, all of which loved the time he lived with their family, and will miss him dearly. He was so proud of his family, and in awe of how terrific he thought his grandchildren were. He was also survived by a niece, Carolyn Bean, of Massachusetts; and a dear friend of 40 years, Sue Welsh Cassidy, of Bethany Beach, Delaware. Ken was preceded in death by both his beloved wife, Madelyn "Lyn" Haneisen, and son, Charles "Chuck" Haneisen in May of 1996; and his older brother, Frank Haneisen.
Ken was born February 7, 1929, to Carolyn (Leifheit) and Charles A. Haneisen in Brooklyn, New York. He absolutely loved growing up in New York City, attending PS129, and always proudly told people he was a native New Yorker, just in case they could not tell from his accent. After graduating Jamaica High School, Ken joined the Army and briefly served overseas at the end of WWII, guarding supply trains as they went between newly formed East and West Germany. Upon returning home, Ken attended Hofstra University, where he was pulled out of college to serve again, this time in combat, in the Korean War. Being one of only two survivors of his platoon, he was promoted to Staff Sergeant. When he returned to Hofstra again after the War, he became President of his fraternity, and graduated with a degree in History.
Ken started his career as a sales man with the Singer Company, and with his time in the wars as a guide to wanting to protect freedoms, became active in conservative politics which he firmly believed made the least infringement on citizens. He believed solidly in equality for all, and marched in the civil rights marches in New York, where he met his wife Lyn. After marriage, they settled in Queens where their children were born, and then moved to New England to raise their family. Upon transfer to an Executive Sales Manager position selling computers to the Government in the mid 70's, the family relocated to Severna Park, Maryland. Ken and Lyn were active members of Chartwell Country Club for years, where Ken enjoyed playing golf with a group of men called the "dirty dozen" who became lifelong friends.
After the death of his wife and son, Ken resided in a condo in Annapolis as a widower on his own. Unfortunately, after a mix-up of his heart medication, it was determined he should no longer live alone, and moved in with his daughter, son-in-law, and five grandchildren, so they could care for him. It was quite an adjustment, but Ellen was the apple of his eye, Chip was easy-going, and Ken was so proud, and astounded, by everything all his grandchildren did, attending as many of their sports and school events as he could, enjoying every bit of it. As a faithful man, he believed firmly in God, and Jesus as his Savior. Ken was an avid reader, card player, ice cream connoisseur, and golfer, a soldier, a tender and devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, a friend to all who met him, a generous soul, with a loud voice in addition to his enthusiastic personality, and always believed in giving a person the benefit of the doubt. Ken was laid to rest privately with his family in attendance at the Crownsville Veterans cemetery, alongside his beloved bride. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the US Department of Veterans Affairs (https://www.va.gov/OGC/GiftsToVA.asp?), ?or the Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/donate).
Ken was born February 7, 1929, to Carolyn (Leifheit) and Charles A. Haneisen in Brooklyn, New York. He absolutely loved growing up in New York City, attending PS129, and always proudly told people he was a native New Yorker, just in case they could not tell from his accent. After graduating Jamaica High School, Ken joined the Army and briefly served overseas at the end of WWII, guarding supply trains as they went between newly formed East and West Germany. Upon returning home, Ken attended Hofstra University, where he was pulled out of college to serve again, this time in combat, in the Korean War. Being one of only two survivors of his platoon, he was promoted to Staff Sergeant. When he returned to Hofstra again after the War, he became President of his fraternity, and graduated with a degree in History.
Ken started his career as a sales man with the Singer Company, and with his time in the wars as a guide to wanting to protect freedoms, became active in conservative politics which he firmly believed made the least infringement on citizens. He believed solidly in equality for all, and marched in the civil rights marches in New York, where he met his wife Lyn. After marriage, they settled in Queens where their children were born, and then moved to New England to raise their family. Upon transfer to an Executive Sales Manager position selling computers to the Government in the mid 70's, the family relocated to Severna Park, Maryland. Ken and Lyn were active members of Chartwell Country Club for years, where Ken enjoyed playing golf with a group of men called the "dirty dozen" who became lifelong friends.
After the death of his wife and son, Ken resided in a condo in Annapolis as a widower on his own. Unfortunately, after a mix-up of his heart medication, it was determined he should no longer live alone, and moved in with his daughter, son-in-law, and five grandchildren, so they could care for him. It was quite an adjustment, but Ellen was the apple of his eye, Chip was easy-going, and Ken was so proud, and astounded, by everything all his grandchildren did, attending as many of their sports and school events as he could, enjoying every bit of it. As a faithful man, he believed firmly in God, and Jesus as his Savior. Ken was an avid reader, card player, ice cream connoisseur, and golfer, a soldier, a tender and devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, a friend to all who met him, a generous soul, with a loud voice in addition to his enthusiastic personality, and always believed in giving a person the benefit of the doubt. Ken was laid to rest privately with his family in attendance at the Crownsville Veterans cemetery, alongside his beloved bride. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the US Department of Veterans Affairs (https://www.va.gov/OGC/GiftsToVA.asp?), ?or the Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/donate).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.