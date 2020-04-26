Home

On April 11, 2020; Kenneth J. Collins Sr. , 88 of Towson, Maryland; survived by his wife, Valerie Harrison Collins, children, Ken Jr., Dennis M., Timothy A., Steven G., Andrew W., Diane E., Ronald C. and the late Jeffery T. and Martin W. Collins; grandchildren; Jennifer Petry, Thomas M., Matthew T., Meghan V. and the late Amber L. Collins; & 4 great grandchildren : brothers, Roland C. and Wm. Edward Dailey.



A memorial service will be held at a later date . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
