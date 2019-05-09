On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Kenneth James Steber, of Timonium, age 60, passed away suddenly. Beloved husband of Anne Kennedy Steber; devoted father of Christopher K. Steber; devoted son of Janet Steber and the late Julius Steber; dear brother of Cecily, Laura, Richard and the late John Steber; loving uncle of Amanda Steber, Nicole Miller, Leah Steber, Thomas Kennedy, Daniel Kennedy and the late James Pettie. Loving brother- in- law to Marc and Holly Kennedy and Sue Johnston; loving great uncle to Morgan Pettie, Charlotte and Jackson Miller. Ken was retired from his 30 year career at DePalo and Sons where he sold restaurant equipment and formed many friendships with his customers and co-workers. During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling to California to visit friends and to Florida for Spring training baseball games and golf. A recent trip to the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 60th birthday fulfilled a bucket list item. Ken loved local sports and was a season ticket holder for the Baltimore Ravens. He could be found in lot B/C tailgating during most home games and always could be counted on for a big batch of chili, soup or stew. Ken had a previous career in radio and provided DJ services for weddings and social gatherings. At the time of his death, Ken bartended part time at the L'Hirondelle Club in Towson. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday beginning at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please remember Ken with memorial contributions to Casey Cares Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary