On May 24, 2019, Kenneth Krasowski, a United States Marine Veteran and resident of Perry Hall. Devoted father of Valerie A Morris and her husband Allen and Kevin A Krasowski and his wife Seija. Dear grandfather of Madison Morris and Kai and Kora Krasowski. Also survived by brothers Anthony Krasowski and his wife Patricia and Stephen Krasowski and his wife Kathleen.Gathering of Family and Friends to celebrate Kenneth's life, will take place at Evans Funeral Chapel. 3 Newport Dr, Forest Hill, MD 21050 on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 4pm -6pm
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019