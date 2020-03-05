Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:30 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map

Kenneth Kreshtool

Kenneth Kreshtool Notice
Kenneth Kreshtool, of Pikesville, Maryland, passed away March 3, 2020, at the age of 84. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Kreshtool (nee Shapiro); children, Michele Carmel, and Eileen Diener; siblings, Carleen Basso, and Alan (Linda) Kreshtool; grandchildren, Betsy (Jason) Monk, Emily Goldman, Isaac Goldman, Matthew Diener, Megan Diener, and Jenna Diener; and great-grandchildren, Owen Monk, Leo DeJacma, and Olivia Leung. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sidney (Saralee) Kreshtool, and Naomi (Walter) Dorsey; brother-in-law, Vince Basso; son-in-law, Robert Diener; and parents, Max and Helen Kreshtool.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 5, at 12:30 pm. Interment Hebrew Orthodox Memorial Society - German Hill Rd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Ct, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 23 Farmhouse Court (Annen Woods), Pikesville, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
