Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Greif
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. Greif

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. Greif Notice
On August 20, Kenneth L. Greif, of Baltimore, passed away at age of 83. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Manya Greif (nee Kelly), and parents Harriet and Lee D. Greif. Kenneth is survived by his daughter Ruthie (David) Kalvar and grandchildren Alex, Jack, Charlie and Ethan Kalvar.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Kenny Greif Fund at the Park School, 2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. There will be a celebration of life at the Park School at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.