On August 20, Kenneth L. Greif, of Baltimore, passed away at age of 83. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Manya Greif (nee Kelly), and parents Harriet and Lee D. Greif. Kenneth is survived by his daughter Ruthie (David) Kalvar and grandchildren Alex, Jack, Charlie and Ethan Kalvar.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Kenny Greif Fund at the Park School, 2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. There will be a celebration of life at the Park School at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019