On Thursday, April 11, 2019, Kenneth Lee Dorm, Sr., 86, loving husband of Queen Dorm, devoted father of Kenneth Lee Dorm, Jr; and brother of 13. Ken's family will welcome visitors on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Full obituary and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019