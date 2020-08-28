1/1
Kenneth Lee Holbrook Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lee

Holbrook, Sr. (Buddy) of Havre de Grace, MD, passed peacefully at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Avery and Annie Holbrook.

Buddy was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Aberdeen Proving Ground Ballistic Research Lab. He then became a driver for the Wagner Bus Service for field trips/sports.

Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosalie; son, Ken; daughter, Carolyn; granddaughter, Tiffany; grandson, Tom; great-granddaughter, Mia; great-grandson, Kaiden; and brothers, Bill and Donald.

In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his siblings, Inez Allen, Spurgeon Holbrook, James Holbrook, Emory Holbrook, Sr., Ann Elville, John Holbrook and Philip Holbrook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ulman Foundation or Samaritans Purse in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11 AM, at the Conowingo Baptist Church of Conowingo, MD. Pastor Josh McCord of the Conowingo Baptist Church and Pastor Norman Obenshain of the Havre de Grace United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be in the Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Conowingo Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 27, 2020
I aways looked forward to Buddy being our bus driver for Rising Sun Volleyball games. He was always the sweetest person and always had a smile on his face. He would sit and watch every game he could and cheer us on. He will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Student
August 27, 2020
Mr. Holbrook was such a wonderful person. I graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1994. He drove our girls sports team to many of our games. We stayed in touch for some time after. I had the pleasure of attending a family celebration in Havre de Grace. This saddens my heart. He always brought a smile to my face and many others. May peace and love be with you all. My sincere condolences.
Amy Frey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved