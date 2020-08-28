Kenneth Lee



Holbrook, Sr. (Buddy) of Havre de Grace, MD, passed peacefully at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Avery and Annie Holbrook.



Buddy was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Aberdeen Proving Ground Ballistic Research Lab. He then became a driver for the Wagner Bus Service for field trips/sports.



Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosalie; son, Ken; daughter, Carolyn; granddaughter, Tiffany; grandson, Tom; great-granddaughter, Mia; great-grandson, Kaiden; and brothers, Bill and Donald.



In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his siblings, Inez Allen, Spurgeon Holbrook, James Holbrook, Emory Holbrook, Sr., Ann Elville, John Holbrook and Philip Holbrook.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ulman Foundation or Samaritans Purse in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.



Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11 AM, at the Conowingo Baptist Church of Conowingo, MD. Pastor Josh McCord of the Conowingo Baptist Church and Pastor Norman Obenshain of the Havre de Grace United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be in the Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.



