Kenneth Coltrin Lesikar, age 81, of Laurel, MD was once a very funny man, but is now dead serious. Ken died of complications from Lewy Body Dementia on October 27, 2020 at Brightview Senior Living Center. His killer puns were ultimately the death of him. Born on April 15, 1939 in Fullerton, California, the son of George and Beulah Lesikar. He graduated from Valencia High School in 1957 and pursued his college education at Occidental College, San Francisco Seminary, Fullerton State College and Chapman College. He was married to Ruthellen Hellyer from 1962 to 1976, netting himself 5 bundles of joy. He later married Nancy Flanagan and remained married until her death in February 2020. He is survived by his five children: Ciaran Lesikar (Sandy), Ian Lesikar (Julia), Heidi Liggins (Phillip), Heather Lesikar (Patrick Herman), Scott Lesikar (Kristy Stigers); 12 grandchildren; Jordan, Austin, Brook, Christopher, Brycen, Jonathon, Marissa, Kyle, Joshua, Carrine, Patrick, and Elijah; and his siblings Dianna Olson, Dave Lesikar, Fred Lesikar, and Katherine Crawford. He served as a Pastor in Florence Arizona for a Presbyterian church and prison. In 1972, he moved to Maryland and taught elementary school in Prince Georges County. Throughout his 40 years of teaching, he taught grades Kindergarten to 12th grade, moving from elementary education, to middle school science and finally retiring teaching high school Math. He loved making ? and to make extra dough, also would teach summer school, take handyman jobs, sell Amway, and even sold real estate. He enjoyed Star Trek, science, science fiction, math, writing, painting, and history. He loved to travel with Nancy and enjoyed discovering St. Patrick's Day celebrations world-wide. He relished time with family and friends on holidays such as Halloween and Christmas and was well-known for his pie baking and pun making. If you found some of the puns in this memorial less than amusing, that's ok, Ken was always about quantity over quality! A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, which were on Ken's Bouquet list, contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 (https://www.lbda.org/donate/
).