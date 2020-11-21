1/1
Kenneth Lesikar
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Coltrin Lesikar, age 81, of Laurel, MD was once a very funny man, but is now dead serious. Ken died of complications from Lewy Body Dementia on October 27, 2020 at Brightview Senior Living Center. His killer puns were ultimately the death of him. Born on April 15, 1939 in Fullerton, California, the son of George and Beulah Lesikar. He graduated from Valencia High School in 1957 and pursued his college education at Occidental College, San Francisco Seminary, Fullerton State College and Chapman College. He was married to Ruthellen Hellyer from 1962 to 1976, netting himself 5 bundles of joy. He later married Nancy Flanagan and remained married until her death in February 2020. He is survived by his five children: Ciaran Lesikar (Sandy), Ian Lesikar (Julia), Heidi Liggins (Phillip), Heather Lesikar (Patrick Herman), Scott Lesikar (Kristy Stigers); 12 grandchildren; Jordan, Austin, Brook, Christopher, Brycen, Jonathon, Marissa, Kyle, Joshua, Carrine, Patrick, and Elijah; and his siblings Dianna Olson, Dave Lesikar, Fred Lesikar, and Katherine Crawford. He served as a Pastor in Florence Arizona for a Presbyterian church and prison. In 1972, he moved to Maryland and taught elementary school in Prince Georges County. Throughout his 40 years of teaching, he taught grades Kindergarten to 12th grade, moving from elementary education, to middle school science and finally retiring teaching high school Math. He loved making ? and to make extra dough, also would teach summer school, take handyman jobs, sell Amway, and even sold real estate. He enjoyed Star Trek, science, science fiction, math, writing, painting, and history. He loved to travel with Nancy and enjoyed discovering St. Patrick's Day celebrations world-wide. He relished time with family and friends on holidays such as Halloween and Christmas and was well-known for his pie baking and pun making. If you found some of the puns in this memorial less than amusing, that's ok, Ken was always about quantity over quality! A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, which were on Ken's Bouquet list, contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 (https://www.lbda.org/donate/).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved