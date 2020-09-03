Kenneth Luchs

After a short illness, Kenneth Samuel Luchs, 85, passed away on September 1st surrounded by loved ones at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Joseph Luchs and Lillian Harrison Luchs, Kenny graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1952 and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in 1956. He remained close to his classmates at Cheltenham, serving as the MC at many reunions. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Kenny served as a lieutenant in the medical corps of the U.S. Army Reserve.



Most of Kenny's adult life was spent in Baltimore, where he worked for 40 years in advertising for Reliable Stores Corporation. Before his retirement in 1999, he was vice president for marketing and an equity partner. Kenny's interests were in the performing arts: subscribing to the Baltimore Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, The Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet, and Carnegie Hall. He was also a talented musician who played piano by ear at college and social events, including playing a monthly February gig in a bar in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Wherever he travelled, if there was a piano to be found, there was Kenny, entertaining new friends and fans.



Kenny enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife and family and spending summer vacations with his children and grandchildren.



Running was his sport. He ran several marathons and made a yearly running trip with his Baltimore running buddies. He was a longtime Colts/Ravens season ticket holder and a huge follower of the Syracuse Orange. Kenny was renowned for his sense of humor, his elaborate stories, his inveterate good cheer and his generous spirit. He was an avid observer of political affairs and spent many an evening – especially in the final years of his life - following his favorite commentators on MSNBC. Sadly, he did not live to see his political nemesis leave the White House.



Kenny is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Carol Brody Luchs, loving daughters Michele Luchs (Ray Tomalty) and Colette Cohan (Tom), stepchildren Mitch Caplan Rock (Laura) and Jane Rosen (Michael), and grandchildren Chloe Luchs-Tasse, Camille Tasse, Hannah Cohan, Tanner Cohan, Noah Rock and Eli Rock.



A celebration of his life will occur at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store