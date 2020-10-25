1/
Sister Kenneth Marie "Cass" Botta
On Wednesday evening, October 21, 2020, Sister Kenneth Marie Botta, SSND, "Cass", beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Catherine G. Yori and Frederick J. Botta, devoted sister-in-law of Carlea Botta of Myrtle Beach, NC. Also survived by nieces and good friends.

Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Kenneth will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Kenneth may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Villa Maria Cemetery
October 24, 2020
Aunt Cass. You meant more to me than words can say. The best parts of my trips to Baltimore were our visits. First dinners out, then sandwiches from Eddie's in and finally just chatting in your room. All the laughs and memories we shared. Wish I'd been able to visit more often. Your love was so warm and easy flowing. You are forever in my heart.
Dianne Botta
Family
October 24, 2020
Cass,
I'll miss our biweekly talks, but you will be remembered in my heart and prayers forever. Your family and the sisters will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you.
Love,
Catherine
Catherine Sheese Cerciello
Family
