On Wednesday evening, October 21, 2020, Sister Kenneth Marie Botta, SSND, "Cass", beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Catherine G. Yori and Frederick J. Botta, devoted sister-in-law of Carlea Botta of Myrtle Beach, NC. Also survived by nieces and good friends.
Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Kenneth will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Kenneth may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.