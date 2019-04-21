Home

POWERED BY

Services
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
(410) 655-0110
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Maurice Howard

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Maurice Howard Notice
On April 13, 2019 Kenneth Maurice Howard loving husband of Nancy Jordan - Howard and devoted father of Angela and Marcus Howard. Friends may visit the FAMILY OWNED MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CENTER - RANDALLSTOWN 5616 Old Court Road on Thursday after 12 noon where the family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm. The family will also receive friends on Friday at St. Bernadine Roman Catholic Church 3812 Edmondson Avenue at 10 am with Mass to follow at 10:30 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now