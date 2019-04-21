|
On April 13, 2019 Kenneth Maurice Howard loving husband of Nancy Jordan - Howard and devoted father of Angela and Marcus Howard. Friends may visit the FAMILY OWNED MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CENTER - RANDALLSTOWN 5616 Old Court Road on Thursday after 12 noon where the family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm. The family will also receive friends on Friday at St. Bernadine Roman Catholic Church 3812 Edmondson Avenue at 10 am with Mass to follow at 10:30 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2019