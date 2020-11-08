1/1
Kenneth Mayhorne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Mayhorne, Advertising Executive

Kenneth Emory Mayhorne, retired Advertising Executive, died on Tuesday. He was 89 years old.

The longtime Lutherville resident retired in 1992 as President and CEO from advertising agency Gray Kirk VanSant, formerly VanSant Dugdale, where he had been employed since the age of 18.

In 1949, he graduated from Baltimore City College and immediately went to work in the mailroom of VanSant Dugdale. During his 44-year career at VanSant Dugdale, he held many positions, culminating as President and CEO in 1985. As CEO, he personally supervised the four largest agency accounts: USF&G Insurance, Martin Marietta, CoreStates Financial, and Giant Foods. During his career, he had experiences ranging from shooting commercials with Roy Rogers at his ranch in California to guiding USG&G Insurance in becoming one of the first major corporate title sponsors of college football bowl games in 1989, the USF&G Sugar Bowl, held in New Orleans. This dynamic spurred the rapid growth of college bowl games moving forward.

In the latter part of his career and in his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf at Baltimore Country Club and traveling with his wife and close friends to Europe. He had always spent considerable time with his family, and was a "hands-on" grandparent known as "Kenny" to his grandsons.

Born in northeast Baltimore, Mr. Mayhorne served three years in the US Army Security Agency and was stationed in Alaska and the Aleutian Islands.

At Mr. Mayhorne's request, there will be no formal services.

He is survived by his wife, the former Verna Mary Schlutter, whom he married in 1957; two daughters, Stacy L. Mayhorne of Malvern, PA and Marcy M. Voelker of Timonium, MD; a son, Joshua R. Mayhorne of Lutherville, MD; and five grandsons. Also surviving are his sister, Irene McAree of Baltimore, MD; and a brother, William Mayhorne of Baltimore, MD. He is predeceased by his brothers Eugene Mayhorne and Davis Mayhorne, both of Baltimore, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved