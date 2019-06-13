Home

Kenneth C. Mitchell, Sr. on June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean Mitchell; devoted father of Diane Allen (Tim), Joanne Mathews (Charlie) and Ken Mitchell, Jr. (Christie); dear grandfather of Lauren Hnatiuk (Brent), Jenna Allen, Josh Mitchell and Ally Mitchell. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents Henry, Jr. and Eugenia Mitchell. Friends and family are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Kenneth C, Mitchell, Sr. to the Delaware Hospice 100 Patriots Way Milford DE 19901 or The American Cancer Association P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be sent to mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 13, 2019
