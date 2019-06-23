|
|
On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Kenneth Norwood Frederick, loving companion of Dorothy Kemstedt; devoted father of Debra Jacklin, Susan Young, Melissa Brown, Dawn Elissa Stickler (Douglas), Marcia Hanifee, and the late Sharon White, William Woodward White, Melanie McElhiney, and Terry Frederick; grandfather of 13; great grandfather of 19; brother of the late Charles Jr., Jack, and Wayne Frederick.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 24, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, and on Tuesday, June 25, from 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A funeral procession will meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 26, at 8:45 am and proceed to the graveside service and interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019