Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Graveside service
Following Services
Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
Owings Mills, MD
Interment
Following Services
Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
Owings Mills, MD
