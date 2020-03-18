Home

Kenneth R. "Bob" Phillips

Kenneth R. "Bob" Phillips Notice
On March 13, 2020, Kenneth R. "Bob" Phillips, 76, of Jarrettsville, MD; beloved husband for 55 years of Joyce Henrichs Phillips; devoted father of Kimberly Phillips Alexander & husband Anthony of Fallston, MD and K. Robert Phillips, Jr. of Jarrettsville, MD; cherished grandfather of Rob Phillips & wife Amanda of Jarrettsville, MD, Christian Phillips of White Hall, MD, Wyatt Alexander of San Diego, CA, Ava Alexander of Fallston, MD, Owen Alexander & wife Alyssa of Sykesville, MD and Bret Alexander of Ellicott City, MD; loving great grandfather of Scarlett Alexander.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Bob's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt.23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
