Kenneth Rodney Reed, 80, of Abingdon, passed away on May 20, 2020. Kenneth was the loving spouse of Caroline Anna (Migol) Reed; devoted father of two daughters, Karen D. Reed and Kathleen R. Lee (Michael); and two grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Dunne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1450 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD 21009. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com