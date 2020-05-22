Kenneth R. Reed
Kenneth Rodney Reed, 80, of Abingdon, passed away on May 20, 2020. Kenneth was the loving spouse of Caroline Anna (Migol) Reed; devoted father of two daughters, Karen D. Reed and Kathleen R. Lee (Michael); and two grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Dunne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1450 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD 21009. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
