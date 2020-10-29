Our beloved brother Kenneth (Ken) R. Rhoad, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at his home on October 25, 2020 after a long illness. He was 54. Ken was born on April 26, 1966 at the US Military Hospital on Clark Air Base in the Philippines to John D. Rhoad, Sr. (USAF) and Jeanette Sanders Rhoad. Ken earned his Juris Doctorate degree and graduated with honors in 1991 from the University Of Maryland School Of Law and was awarded membership in the Order of the Coif. He was a successful practicing attorney and law partner in Baltimore, MD where he was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan. Ken had an enormously generous heart and always sought to help those who needed assistance. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and volunteered regularly with the Federal Hill South Neighborhood Association. Ken was tremendously proud of his seven year old twin children, Kolten and Reagan. He was preceded in death by his father John Rhoad, Sr. and his mother Jeanette Rhoad. Ken is survived by his children Kolten and Reagan Rhoad; his brothers John Rhoad, Jr. (Debbie); Steve Rhoad (Tammy) and Dale Rhoad (David); his nephews Devin Rhoad (Erinn) and Brendan Rhoad (Kate); and one great-niece and six great-nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation and memorial service will be held November 6, 2020 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707. A private interment will follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Ken's memory to a fund established for Kolten and Reagan via check made payable to Pershing LLC (write Kolten and Reagan Rhoad in memo line) and mail to Northwestern Mutual, 111 South Calvert Street, Suite 2500, Baltimore, MD 21012.Online condolences may be made at