Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Kenneth Randall Notice
Kenneth Randall, of Bel Air, MD and a United States Army Veteran, passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 80. He was the beloved husband of Corette "Coe" Randall; devoted father of Kenneth David Randall & his wife Karen and Suzanne Lippa & her husband Greg; cherished grandfather of Courtney, Sydney, Tyler, Bailey and Jake. Also survived by loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Kenneth's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-6 PM where a funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, December 6, 2019. Interment to follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions in Kenneth's name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation- www.parkinson.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation- www.alzfdn.org or a . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
