On September 20, 2020, Kenneth Robert Floyd Sr., beloved husband of Helen Rose Floyd (née:



Cunningham). Devoted father of Kenneth R. Floyd II and his wife Pamela and Bryan S. Floyd and his wife Dawn. Dear brother of Harry, Richard, Charles, and



Anthony Floyd; Diana Garbarino and Deborah Jackson. Dear grandfather of Kenneth III, Breanna, Michael, Rose, Elizabeth and Andrew. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Fifty-year member of Local 486 Plumbers & Steamfitter and past president. Proud Vietnam Veteran.



Visitation Tuesday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 am at Church of the Annunciation (Rosedale). Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.



