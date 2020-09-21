1/
Kenneth Robert Floyd Sr.
On September 20, 2020, Kenneth Robert Floyd Sr., beloved husband of Helen Rose Floyd (née:

Cunningham). Devoted father of Kenneth R. Floyd II and his wife Pamela and Bryan S. Floyd and his wife Dawn. Dear brother of Harry, Richard, Charles, and

Anthony Floyd; Diana Garbarino and Deborah Jackson. Dear grandfather of Kenneth III, Breanna, Michael, Rose, Elizabeth and Andrew. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Fifty-year member of Local 486 Plumbers & Steamfitter and past president. Proud Vietnam Veteran.

Visitation Tuesday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 am at Church of the Annunciation (Rosedale). Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
SEP
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation (Rosedale)
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
