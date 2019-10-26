|
On October 23, 2019, Kenneth E. Shepard, beloved husband of Sandra A. Shepard (nee Barcus) for 51 years; devoted father of Christopher Shepard and his girlfriend Stephanie Fuchsluger and Justin Shepard; loving grandfather of Emary, Caden, and Katie. Kenneth is also survived by his cherished dog, Piper.
Kenneth was an avid white tail deer hunter and outdoorsman.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held, Monday, 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 26, 2019