Kenneth Benson Shires, 74 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born January 3, 1945 in Colora, MD, he was the son of the late Holly Wellington and Frances Lydia Reynolds Shires.



Ken was a member of the Edgewood Baptist Church of Edgewood, MD, and was formerly employed as a Supervisor by Bell Atlantic. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Gail Lenore Shires of Colora, MD; son, Kenneth Benson Shires, Jr.; daughter, Glenda Jo Arnold; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Holly "Deak" Shires; sisters, Betty Burcham and Jean Elville.



In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Wilbur Shires, Russell Shires, Donald Shires, and Jack Shires; sisters, Ruby McGlothlin and Eleanor Burcham.



Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.



Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Conowingo Baptist Church of Conowingo, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Kenneth Benson Shires, Jr., of the Edgewood Baptist Church of Edgewood, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.



Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD



www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary