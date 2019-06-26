Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Conowingo Baptist Church
Conowingo, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Conowingo Baptist Church
Conowingo, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Shires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Shires


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Shires Notice
Kenneth Benson Shires, 74 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born January 3, 1945 in Colora, MD, he was the son of the late Holly Wellington and Frances Lydia Reynolds Shires.

Ken was a member of the Edgewood Baptist Church of Edgewood, MD, and was formerly employed as a Supervisor by Bell Atlantic. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Gail Lenore Shires of Colora, MD; son, Kenneth Benson Shires, Jr.; daughter, Glenda Jo Arnold; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Holly "Deak" Shires; sisters, Betty Burcham and Jean Elville.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Wilbur Shires, Russell Shires, Donald Shires, and Jack Shires; sisters, Ruby McGlothlin and Eleanor Burcham.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Conowingo Baptist Church of Conowingo, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Kenneth Benson Shires, Jr., of the Edgewood Baptist Church of Edgewood, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now