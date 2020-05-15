KENNETH WARREN AXELSON, age 67 years of York, PA died at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy at 1:28 pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Ken was born in Mount Vernon, NY on October 3, 1952 the son of Jeanne Ruth (Anderson) Axelson of York and the late Kenneth John Axelson. After graduating from high school in Perth Amboy, NJ, Ken began working at an appliance store. Later, he moved to York and joined the Carpenter's Union Local #287, Harrisburg and over the years worked on various construction projects. His love of and talent for woodworking were put to good use as he kept himself busy with projects around his house. Ken was a reliable and dependable man who was always willing to help.
In addition to his mother he is survived by, One son: Kenneth B. Axelson of Abingdon, MD; Two brothers: Dale Axelson and his wife, Cheryl of Airville, PA, Paul Axelson of Cincinnati, OH; Sister-in-Law: Gloria Axelson of Delta, PA; Two grandsons: Adrian Axelson and Taylor Axelson. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Craig Axelson and John Axelson
No services are planned.
Contributions in Ken's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Ken was born in Mount Vernon, NY on October 3, 1952 the son of Jeanne Ruth (Anderson) Axelson of York and the late Kenneth John Axelson. After graduating from high school in Perth Amboy, NJ, Ken began working at an appliance store. Later, he moved to York and joined the Carpenter's Union Local #287, Harrisburg and over the years worked on various construction projects. His love of and talent for woodworking were put to good use as he kept himself busy with projects around his house. Ken was a reliable and dependable man who was always willing to help.
In addition to his mother he is survived by, One son: Kenneth B. Axelson of Abingdon, MD; Two brothers: Dale Axelson and his wife, Cheryl of Airville, PA, Paul Axelson of Cincinnati, OH; Sister-in-Law: Gloria Axelson of Delta, PA; Two grandsons: Adrian Axelson and Taylor Axelson. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Craig Axelson and John Axelson
No services are planned.
Contributions in Ken's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.