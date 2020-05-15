Kenneth Warren Axelson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNETH WARREN AXELSON, age 67 years of York, PA died at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy at 1:28 pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Ken was born in Mount Vernon, NY on October 3, 1952 the son of Jeanne Ruth (Anderson) Axelson of York and the late Kenneth John Axelson. After graduating from high school in Perth Amboy, NJ, Ken began working at an appliance store. Later, he moved to York and joined the Carpenter's Union Local #287, Harrisburg and over the years worked on various construction projects. His love of and talent for woodworking were put to good use as he kept himself busy with projects around his house. Ken was a reliable and dependable man who was always willing to help.

In addition to his mother he is survived by, One son: Kenneth B. Axelson of Abingdon, MD; Two brothers: Dale Axelson and his wife, Cheryl of Airville, PA, Paul Axelson of Cincinnati, OH; Sister-in-Law: Gloria Axelson of Delta, PA; Two grandsons: Adrian Axelson and Taylor Axelson. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Craig Axelson and John Axelson

No services are planned.

Contributions in Ken's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved