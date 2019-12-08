|
Kenneth Wayne Thompson Sr., 70 of Crownsville, MD died December 4,2019 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Charlene, children, Warren, Charles, Kenneth Jr. and Becky Thompson. Dear grandfather of Charlie, Jet, Emily, Luke and Ronin. Also survived by his mother Teresa Thompson and a brother, Gerry Thompson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday December 11 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. Services will begin at 7 pm. Interment services on Monday December 16 at 10:45 am in the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery Chapel, Crownsville, MD
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019